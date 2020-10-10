Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna Explains Why the DigiDestined are Always Kids

✖

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is a 20th Anniversary celebration ending the story of the eight original DigiDestined, and one of its big reveals explains why the DigiDestined are always children. Ever since the idea of the chosen children was revealed in the franchise, there had been rare examples of adults being able to be partners with Digimon. It's not exactly impossible, but as explained in the film, there's a specific reason why Digimon choose a child to be their partner. And this reason fleshes out the entire franchise as a whole!

Warning! Major spoilers for Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna below!

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna's main conflict is a literal countdown to the end as Tai and Matt discover that Digimon partnerships reach a very prominent end when a child grows up. It's revealed that Digimon pick a child to be their partner because they have boundless potential for growth. That potential converts to an energy for the Digimon.

As Digimon grow alongside their partners, children are the best option since they have that potential for growth that adults do not have. As a person grows older, that energy dwindles and soon that Digimon is nowhere near as strong as it used to be. Even more so the film reveals that when the chosen child ages into adulthood, their Digimon partner ceases to exist.

Producer behind the film, Yosuke Kinoshita explained to ComicBook.com in an earlier interview that this choice to make the chosen children older was deliberate, and with that choice hits on multiple levels, "It can be said that a primary characteristic of Digimon Adventure is characters getting older. In this commemorative 20th year, we wanted to thank those who watched and grew up with Digimon since when they were children. We thought characters who “grew up” or reached adulthood would best connect with our fans."

Not only does this make for a heavy goodbye, but it also makes sense in terms of the grander lore of the franchise. This is especially seen in the new series that has already introduced Mega level battles less than 20 episodes into its current run. But what do you think?

Does this explanation for why the DigiDestined are always kids make sense for the rest of the franchise? What did you think of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna? Was it a suitable finale for the original eight DigiDestined?