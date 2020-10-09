Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Reveals What Happens When DigiDestined Partnerships End

✖

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is finally available on digital and home video in the United States, and unfortunately, this also means that we finally see what happens when DigiDestined partnerships end. As the film celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Toei Animation and Bandai's Digimon franchise, the new film joins the original eight DigiDestined many years after we had last seen their adventures. In fact, as they grow up one of the core heartbreaking elements of the film is that they can't stay kids forever. Meaning, that the Digimon partnerships they began as children have to come to an end.

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna shows us that there is indeed an ending, like many things, to even these concrete relationships. And the ending is far more heartbreaking than any fan of the original franchise probably would have expected. Major spoilers for Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna below!

The 20th Anniversary film see Tai and Matt suddenly find a strange countdown clock on their Digivices after a fierce battle. They soon discover that this is a countdown to the end of their time with their Digimon, and it's a literal dissolving of a partnership. It's revealed that when DigiDestined grow up and move into their adult lives officially, their Digimon cease to exist.

It's explained that the DigiDestined are chosen as children because they have their entire lives behind them, and that potential to grow also powers up their Digimon and helps them grow. But when they become adults, that Digimon no longer is fused with that energy. The tragic thing, however, is that they simply just fade from existence rather than being able to exist in the Digital World away from their chosen partner.

It's this tragedy that highlights the final battle of the film, and brings two major partnerships to an end. We see this in action three times with three different individuals, and it places a dark new overtone on the franchise as a whole knowing that the end of the road for all of their journeys is fading away to nothing.

But what do you think? Did you expect such a tragic ending for the partnerships? What did you think of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna? Did it bring the original Digimon Adventure series to a great end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!