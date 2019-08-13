Digimon Updates Catalog with New Dark X Monsters

Digimon‘s gearing to release a new version of the original digital pet games in Japan, but these will be a little special as each new addition in this upcoming update will be infected with the X-Antibody and morphed into a dark new form. This has spawned new looks for many of the original Digimon entries, and there are even a couple of new additions sprinkled in.

Bandai has been slowly rolling out these updates into an official catalog on the franchise’s website, and it includes new looks at X-Antibody additions like Vamdemon X (which went by Myotismon in the English dub release). You can check it out below!

As you can see through this example, an already terrifying Digimon design has gotten that much more fearsome with this upgrade. The same goes for the newest batch of dark additions, too, which has been compiled into one place by With the Will Forums. Check out the newest slate of dark additions below which include new looks for Ogremon, Gomamon, and BlackWarGreymon.

Bandai has been on a roll lately updating the reference book! Today they do what may be the biggest reference book update yet with 15 Digimon added! More at WtW- https://t.co/BX6KcjPFBJ pic.twitter.com/vNWrLI85Dk — With the Will Digimon Forums, News, Podcast (@WithTheWill) August 9, 2019

The X-Antibody, for those unfamiliar, is a special vaccine introduced into the video game franchise to combat the Program X virus weapon. When this is activated in a Digimon, it changes their appearance and often strengthens their capabilities. This will be the majority focus of the upcoming virtual pet releases for the franchise in Japan, Digital Monster X Version 2, which introduces a luck based dice system into the battles between Digimon.

This is one part of the massive 20th Anniversary celebration of the Digimon franchise which also includes a new film project, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan. Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing for Toei Animation, Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.