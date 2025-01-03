Digimon Celebrates Anniversary of a Forgotten Movie With a New Promo

Digimon continues to celebrate the new year with another major anniversary. Digimon X-Evolution, the first CGI feature in the franchise, turns 20 years old this year. To commemorate this joyful anniversary, Bandai has shared a playful new artwork that stars the movie’s leads. The X-Evolution promo has Dorumon running away from Omnimon (Omegamon), who is confronted by the X Antibody versions of Wargreymon and MetalGarurumon. Tokomon sits on top of Duromon’s head, holding onto dear life. The promo is a reference to Dorumon being chased after the Royal Knights for naturally carrying the X-Antibody, and Omnimon is making his iconic sword slash attack that he uses in multiple appearances.

Besides X-Evolution, Digimon Adventure 02 will also celebrate a major anniversary in 2025. Adventure 02 will be turning 25 in 2025, and Bandai honored that anniversary with the New Year’s Promo the company shared on New Year’s Eve. The New Year’s Promo features Paildramon, one of the main Digimon from Adventure 02, and two snake Digimon in recognition of 2025 being the Year of the Snake. While no new Digimon anime has been announced for 2025, the ongoing Digimon Liberator webcomic is still running. Bandai vows to reveal more information on the franchise for the yearly Digimon Con, which will premiere the Digimon Adventure -BEYOND- music video. Bandai also hints more news will be announced on January 5th, 2025.

Why is Digimon X-Evolution a Forgotten Movie?

X-Evolution was the first feature in the Digimon franchise to be completely in 3D CGI. The franchise has always played around with 3D animation, with several backgrounds and keyframes using CGI rather than traditional 2D. The warp digivolutions into Wargreymon and MetalGarurumon in the original Digimon Adventure series were memorably done in 3D, emphasizing the digital aspects of the titular monsters. 3D CGI had then become a cornerstone for final stage evolutions for Digimon going forward, yet X-Evolution was the first to use the style for the entire movie runtime.

Even though the 3D moments in the original shows were exciting at the time because CGI was still uncommon, making an entire film in that style in 2005 was not ideal. The film has been mocked for its stiff and outdated animation. It was also very difficult to watch outside for international fans, as the film was never released outside of Japan for many years. Despite its relative obscurity, X-Evolution featured many aspects that ended up becoming major lore for the franchise, including the Royal Knights, X-Antibodies, and Yggdrasill, the god of the Digital World.

