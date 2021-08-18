Digimon Adventure's WarGreymon Breaks Out With Mega Level Cosplay

✖

Digimon Adventure's own WarGreymon has broken out of the anime with some appropriately Mega level cosplay! As part of the celebration of the 20th Anniversary for its original anime series, Toei Animation and Bandai brought back the Digimon franchise for a brand new anime series. This new anime brought back the original eight DigiDestined and took them on a new kind of adventure that fans did not see play out in the original series. This came with several new updates for each of the Digimon partners themselves, and this included Agumon's evolutionary chain as well of course.

Agumon debuted his major Mega Evolution, WarGreymon, with this new reboot series and it was a much different version of the evolution that we had seen in the past. It was much stronger, larger, and far more powerful than we had seen last time, but it was just as cool as WarGreymon's debut in the original anime from over 20 years ago. Now the Mega Digimon has come to life once more through some equally as awesome and cool cosplay from artist @swaggycosplayer on Instagram! Check it out below:

This wasn't the only Mega Evolution we had seen from Tai and Agumon through the Digimon Adventure reboot so far either. Not only had we gotten a cool Omnimon fusion within the first few episodes of the reboot (teasing the kind of new power scale we'd get to see play out through the rest of the series), but Agumon eventually shifted into a new kind of Mega Evolution as well with the BlitzGreymon variation. Now it's just a matter of seeing how far Agumon will evolve through the rest of the series. Then again, we have already seen a much stronger evolution in action before.

With the release of the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna movie, Tai and Agumon were officially sent off with their last mission together. This canon of the series will be continuing with a new take on Digimon Adventure 02 in the future as well as the second group of DigiDestined children will be getting a new movie. There has yet to be a release date set for this new project, but it's clear that there will be new Digimon anime adventures for years to come. But what do you think?

How have you liked Digimon Adventure's new reboot anime series? Where does the new version of WarGreymon rank among your favorite Mega Evolutions overall? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!