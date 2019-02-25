Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Gets Hilarious ‘Dragon Ball’ Spin With This Mash-Up

Disney’s big sequel to Frozen looks like a much more intense experience than fans had ever expected by the looks of the first trailer, but what if the ending to the first film matched that intensity? What if it was a bit more anime?

One fan imagined just that with a hilarious Dragon Ball Z spin, and it makes the ending of Frozen a pretty wild experience. You can check it out below.

Artist @doncdesole shared the above work featuring Frozen’s Elsa facing off against the third-act villain Hans, and reveals what could have happened if the conversation between the two went in a much different direction. Taking cues from Dragon Ball Z‘s Saiyan saga in which Goku and Vegeta take on their now-iconic fighting poses on top of the rocky peaks, this art imagines a final bout for Elsa and Hans in which they take on those same poses.

Though this art is hilarious, it’s serendipitously more aligned with the action-oriented trailer for Frozen II. In the first glimpse of the upcoming sequel, fans see a more active Anna and Elsa as they prepare for some kind of major confrontation. Dragon Ball fans would surely appreciate Elsa breaking out into martial arts in the sequel, but if it doesn’t happen at least there’s @doncdesole’s art to fall back on.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

