Disney Will Soon Announce a New "Well-Known" Project

Disney has a lot of on its plate these days, and much of its schedule is packed with live-action debuts. From The Little Mermaid to Secret Invasion and Ahsoka, it seems the Disney umbrella has plenty to do. Now, it seems Disney's animation division is gearing up for a special update. A new report has gone live ahead of the Annecy Festival, and it suggests the company is gearing up to announce a brand-new animated series.

The update comes straight from the Annecy Festival website as its program has undergone some tweaks. Disney confirmed its presence at the global event earlier this year, but a new program has fans eyeing its slate of announcements. After all, rumors have hit the Internet about a new animate series being announced inspired by a "well-known Disney" property, so that has everyone guessing online.

After all, Disney has tons of well-known properties to its name. From superheroes to its princesses, the company has no shortage of icons. Over the years, Disney has acquired even more IPs with its purchase of 20th Century Fox, so even franchises like The Simpsons could be on the table with this rumor. However, it seems fans do have their own requests regarding this upcoming series.

Netizens are already sharing their dream announcements on Twitter, and everything from Big Hero 6 to Atlantis is being named. Others are calling for beloved game titles like Kingdom Hearts to get a glow-up, but plenty of others are going back to Disney's roots. From Winnie the Pooh to Mulan, everything is on the table right now, so we will have to wait for Disney to clear the air once Annecy begins.

For those curious, Disney's big presentation at the event is slated to happen on June 13th. The Annecy Festival will also welcome studios and networks from across the globe. Hanna Barbera, Adult Swim, and more have already confirmed their place at the event. And now, it is Disney's turn to stir up the animation fandom! This series announcement has netizens eyeing Annecy a little more closely than before, and shortly after Disney's presentation launches, its newest animated feature will drop. Elemental is slated to hit U.S. theaters on June 16th, so you can pre-order your tickets now!

What do you think about this latest Disney teaser? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.