This ‘Pokemon’ Controller Is Very Disturbing

Pokemon fans can be some of the most creative and forward thinking fans in the anime fandom in their ability to churn out great works of art, but as it has rolled on unchecked, unfortunately some beasts can be born.

Based on art from Sam Strojny (@samstrojny on Instagram), Pokemon and Super Smash Bros fans @SmashproofGC and @Design_OOS worked together to create the most frightening Nintendo Gamecube controller you will ever set your eyes on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We didn’t win, but I’m really happy with the monstrosity we created. Thank you to @Design_OOS for partnering with me for this adventure, and a huge shout out to u/sagaisagoodcomic on reddit (@Samstroj on Instagram) for the original art and inspiration. pic.twitter.com/gHjbNL1IbH — Austin #ComeToFrostbite (@SmashproofGC) February 6, 2018

The modified Gamecube controller features Jigglypuff’s frightening visage, and despite how its pink color and cute ears would have you believe, it holds a dark secret. In place of its A and B buttons are Jigglypuff’s eyes, which only get more disturbing the more you look at them.

Pokemon fans are no stranger to great fan-art work as one fan recently uploaded an impressively huge poster featuring 1100 different Pokemon, including all of their various forms. The fandom has also brought up intriguing theories about the series’ films as one fan imagined that the entire series was a story a mother told her daughter thanks to an Easter egg put into the films by the staff.

The latest Pokemon movie, was full of nostalgic nods for fans who have been following the series since its initial premiere in April 1997. The film even has a gorgeously animated opening featuring characters from the first Pokemon movie, Pokemon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back.

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was the first film in the current Sun and Moon iteration of the anime series and celebrates Pokemon‘s 20th anniversary. The film is a retelling of Ash Ketchum’s (Satoshi in the original Japanese release) adventures through the Indigo League, but with a few new twists such as new companions, visits from Pokemon who had yet to be introduced to the series at the time like the legendary bird Ho-Oh, and a threat from a brand new legendary Pokemon, Marshadow.

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was directed by Shoji Yonemura, and is the twentieth film in the series. It was first released in Japan in July 2017 with a limited theatrical run worldwide November 5. It then had its English language broadcast premiere on Disney XD November 25. It is currently slated for a February 2018 release on home video.

The next Pokemon film has already been teased as well. Currently only known as Pokemon 2018, the film features a brand new character as well as a wildly distinct look for Ash (even more drastic than his look in the Sun and Moon series) that has fans taken aback. It’s currently slated for a July 2018 release.