Doctor Reacting to ‘Cells at Work’ Goes Viral

The anime Cells at Work is all about the the functions of the human body, specifically the white and red blood cells and various supporting structures around them. Given its premise, it’s no surprise that an actual doctor watching the show and reacting to it has gone viral.

Dr. Ed Hope, who claims to be a junior doctor in the United Kingdom, posted a video of himself watching and reacting to the first episode of Cells at Work in late September. Since then, it’s received more than 1.6 million views, and for good reason! Dr. Hope doesn’t just passively watch the show; he comments on and explains the various processes as they appear.

For example, he commends the various ways in which the show chooses to deal with actual science, like when the white blood cell kicks in a vent and says it can freely migrate from one vessel to another — which is totally true. He also explains some of the terminology through drawing an actual sample of bacteria in order to compare the animated version to something a little more true to life.

The video has down so well for Dr. Hope’s YouTube channel that he went back to take a look at the show’s second episode just yesterday, and you can view that second episode reaction below:

Cells at Work is currently available on Crunchyroll, where the series is described as follows:

“This is a story about you. A tale about the inside of your body… According to a new study, the human body consists of approximately 37 trillion cells. These cells are hard at work every day within a world that is your body. From the oxygen carrying Red Blood Cells to the bacteria fighting White Blood Cells, Get to know the unsung heroes and the drama that unfolds inside of you!”

