‘Dororo’ Reveals New Opening

The second cour of the hit anime adaptation of Osamu Tezuka’s Dororo is set to begin soon, and it’s bringing with it a new opening featuring the song “Dororo” by the band Asian Kung-Fu Generation. It’s likely that the new opening will run through the conclusion of the anime series, which is set to run for 24 episodes total.

Even if you’re not familiar with the anime or its source material, the new opening is pretty compelling. The pounding beats of Asian Kung-Fu Generation really help to drive the action, even when some of the animated sequences are a bit surreal or horrific.

Check out the new opening below:

Dororo was created in August 1967 by Osamu Tezuka. The series follows two leads, a swordsmen named Hyakkimaru and an orphaned thief named Dororo. The former is born to a daimyo, but the father made a pact with demons to secure his power which forced his son to be born without limbs or facial features. Abandoned by his family, Hyakkimaru was given prostheses to function and learned he could kill the demons his father worked with to regain his humanity. This mission leads Hyakkimaru to meet Dororo on the road, and the pair begin a long journey through Japan’s Sengoku period.

The most recent anime adaptation recently concluded its first cour, and the second cour is set to begin on April 8th for a total of 24 episodes. The show is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

