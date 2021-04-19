Netflix's DOTA Anime Announces Season 2

✖

It seems like Netflix is lining up a new season for one of its latest anime venturers. After a solid debut, DOTA: Dragon's Blood seems set on bringing fans a second season. The team behind the hit game gave fans the news not long ago, and season two promises to adapt a special story for fans.

"Book 2 is coming! The second season of DOTA: Dragon's Blood is in the works," the team shared on Twitter. "While you wait, revisit the story of the tournament that started it all - FREE TO PLAY is now available on Netflix with an updated end credit sequence."

As you can imagine, fans are feeling good about the update, and they are glad to see a second season get ordered so quickly. After all, DOTA: Dragon's Blood did make a rather abrupt appearance on Netflix following its reveal. However, the show's smooth animation and its fantastical story gripped gamers and anime lovers alike. So really, it only makes sense for DOTA to pursue a season two while the iron is hot.

Want to know more about the original DOTA anime? You can read up on its synopsis below:

"The sweeping fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

