‘Double Decker! Doug and Kirill’ Premiere Makes Surprise Debut On Crunchyroll

It looks like Crunchyroll has a surprise in store for all you anime fans today. With the company hosting its expo this weekend, fans attending the convention were gifted with a first-look at Tiger & Bunny’s big spin-off. Now, its premiere has hit the Internet, and fans are flocking to the site to check out the show.

Over on Twitter, Crunchyroll confirmed the first episode of Double Decker! Doug & Kirill has gone live on the site. For now, you can check out the episode here.

The episode begins with an action-packed bang as a pair of heroes take on a villain in the heart of their city. At 24 minutes, the bombastic premiere showcases all the best parts of Tiger & Bunny, giving fans of My Hero Academia and anime superheroes something to look forward to this fall.

DOUBLE DECKER! DOUG & KIRILL 1 just launched! //t.co/By7VZUMwDN — Crunchyroll @ Crunchyroll Expo 2018 🎉 (@Crunchyroll) September 2, 2018

Of course, the surprise debut comes on the heels of Crunchyroll Expo. The event, which is being hosted in San Jose, confirmed it would host the world premiere of Double Decker! at the event. The first two episodes of the anime were screened for attendees, and the premiere is now available for premium users to watch online. As it stands, the full anime is set to go live starting on September 30, and Crunchyroll will simulcast the series for international audiences.

You can check out the full synopsis of this Tiger & Bunny spin-off below!

“The city-state Risvaletta. In the shadow of this city with two suns where people go about their tranquil everyday lives, crimes and illegal drugs run rampant. Above all, a dangerous, highly-fatal drug named “Anthem” is casting a dark shadow on the streets. The “Seven-O” special criminal investigation unit, whose speciality is to supervise the investigation of Anthem, institutes a “Double Decker System” policy of forming groups of two investigators.

Doug Billingham is a veteran investigator, and now arriving at his side is Kirill Vrubel, whose true ability as an investigator is unknown. An aloof veteran detective who is hard to get a read on, and a rookie detective who is too eager and often takes actions in vain. The story of this unconventional detective duo starts now.”