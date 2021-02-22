Dr. Martens Announces New Hello Kitty Collection

✖

If you like a good combat boot, then you have most definitely heard about Dr. Martens. The brand is one of the biggest when it to footwear, and its classic boots have become synonymous with the company. As you can imagine, this means a lot of franchises are eager to get in on the Dr. Martens clout, and that is exactly what Hello Kitty is about to do!

Yes, you heard right. Dr. Martens is teaming up with Hello Kitty for a special collaboration. A line of shoes will be going on sale shortly celebrating the kawaii icon, and Dr. Martens is thrilled to reunite with the Japanese mascot.

(Photo: Dr. Martens)

"A whole new line-up. Dr. Martens are reuniting with Japanese brand Sanrio for an all-new collection. And this time around, we’re putting the spotlight on even more characters. Alongside Hello Kitty, we’re calling Bad Badtz-Maru, Kerokerokeroppi, My Melody and more to the stage," Dr. Martens wrote recently about the collaboration.

Currently, this line is not yet available, but you can sign up with Dr. Martens to get an alert as shoes go on sale. It seems both high-top and low-top boots will be included in this collection, so fans can find a style that suits them. You can expect a lot of pastel colors in this collaboration, so Hello Kitty fans have something to look forward to this March. Just, be prepared! Dr. Martens cost well over $100 USD at best, so this collection is surely going to cost a pretty penny!

What do you make of this collection announcement? Will you be checking out the Hello Kitty boots? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

