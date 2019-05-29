Dr. Stone Joins Crunchyroll’s Summer Line-Up

It looks like Crunchyroll will have your back this summer, anime fans! The popular streaming service hit up fans earlier today to confirm one of the season’s most-anticipated anime series will be coming to its platform.

Yes, that’s right. Dr. Stone will stream on Crunchyroll this summer, and fans are excited to see what this growing shonen title has to offer them.

“We are proud to announce that Dr. STONE will be joining the Crunchyroll streaming library this July. Based on the hit weekly Shonen Jump manga title written by Riichiro Inagaki (Eyeshield 21) and illustrated by Boichi (Sun-Ken Rock), the series will follow the science-minded Senku and his friend Taiju after they awaken in a world thousands of years after human civilization grinded to a halt,” the site confirmed.

At this point, no definitive air date has been announced for the anime, but fans believe Dr. Stone will be simulcast. Many of the biggest anime titles airing today stream simultaneously with Japan via Crunchyroll, and fans are hoping Dr. Stone will be no different. You can check out more details about Crunchyroll here and get set up for all your anime streaming needs before this epic new series debuts next season!

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into seven volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

Viz Media describes the series as such: “One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!”