‘Dr. Stone’ Anime Releases New Poster, Staff Details

With the winter anime season coming to an end, a slew of new series are ready to promote their premieres. Now, Dr. Stone is getting in on the action, and the much-awaited anime has given fans a new look at its artwork.

Not long ago, the team behind Dr. Stone released a new poster hyping its release. The gorgeous piece can be seen below, and it highlights the series’ four leads as they sit upon a rocky landscape under a cloudy sky.

Clearly, TMS Entertainment is not playing around with this anime. One look at this visual should tell any anime fan as much!

The new poster was made public alongside a staff list for Dr. Stone. The series, which is slated for a July release, has tapped an impressive crew roster who will oversee the show. Shinya Iino will act as director while series composition will fall to Yuichiro Kido. Yuuko Iwasa will be in charge of character designs while music is split between Tatsuya Kato, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yukihiro Kanesaka.

The series has been a favorite manga under Weekly Shonen Jump since its debut two years back, so fans are eager to see the fantastical title come to television. The series is overseen by Riichiro Inagaki, the creator behind hit titles like Eyeshield 21. Now, it seems the shonen master is eager to tackle a new on-screen project, so fans would be smart to keep an eye out for the summer title.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into seven volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

Viz Media describes the series as such: “One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!”