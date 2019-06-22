Dr. Stone Shares New Trailer

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump is seeing a couple of its recent major hits make the jump to anime this year, and following in the footsteps of series like The Promised Neverland and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone. The series is shaping up to be the standout hit of the Summer 2019 anime series, and the newest trailer for the anime adaptation certainly paints an interesting picture.

With what is most likely the final full look at the series before it’s big debut on July 5th in Japan, this newest trailer gives fans an idea of the conflict that sprouts when Senku and the others start emerging from their mysterious stone prisons.

Produced by TMS Entertainment and directed by Shinya Iino, the anime stars Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-), Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki (Saitama in One-Punch Man), Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa, Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio, Gen Sato as Chrome, Manami Numakura as Kohaku, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, Ayumu Murase as Ginro, Karin Takahashi as Suika, Reina Ueda as Ruri, Kengo Kawanishi as Gen, and Mugihito as Kaseki.

This trailer gives fans a little of the series’ opening theme,”Good Morning World” as performed by Burnout Syndromes, too! Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone.

The series has so far been collected into several volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release. Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime series alongside its release in Japan, and Funimation will be offering the English dub at a later date. They describe the series as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”