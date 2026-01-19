Shonen Jump to Release First New Series of 2026 After Latest Cancellation

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has already started the year on a major cancellation, but has dropped the first details for its first major new series for 2026. Shonen Jump magazine made quite a lot of changes to its line up last year with 13 series ending their run overall, but ten of these endings were series cut short by cancellation. 2026 has only just begun, but the new year has started off with its first big cancellation. That also means there’s now room for some new projects trying their best to get attention from fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shonen Jump officially cancelled Yuka Kawaguchi’s Otr of the Flame with the latest issue of the magazine, and with it has opened up room for a new series to make its debut next week. Shueisha has dropped the first details for this new series coming next week, but has also revealed that there are still two other new series coming in the immediate future as well. Which means that fans need to be ready to say goodbye to another two series as they are cleared out to make room.

Shonen Jump to Release 3 New Series in 2026

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shueisha has announced that there are three new series in the works that are going to be making their debuts over the next few weeks. The first will be starting next week with Under Doctor from Tanimoto Kyou, which will be replacing Otr of the Flame. The second series coming the week after is “Kaigeki no Kinato” (which currently does not yet have an official English language title) from Amemiya Kento. And the third series coming the week after that is “Alien Headbutt” from Inui Akira. That means there are two more series coming to an end.

As for what these two potential endings could be, fans have their guesses. One of the cancellations could be for Harukaze Mound, a baseball series that fans have been waiting to see cancelled for the last few weeks as it seemed to be underperforming in sales when compared to other Shonen Jump series. Given that the two creators behind it have already gotten a previous effort cancelled shortly before, it’s just going to be a bummer if this is the one hit by the axe as Shonen Jump needs more sports hits for its current line up too.

What’s Next for Shonen Jump in 2026?

Courtesy of Shueisha

These three new series are just the first wave in a long line of new entries coming to Shonen Jump through the rest of the year too. With two other franchises coming to their end in the coming weeks, fans are going to be keeping a close eye on how some of these stories are developing in order to see whether or not the end is coming soon. Because there are some of the longer running series that are preparing to come to their natural ends pretty soon too.

Yusei Matsui revealed that The Elusive Samurai is in its final stages, and it’s the same for Yuto Suzuku’s Sakamoto Days, which is now in the midst of its final arc with its latest chapters. It means any of these series could come to their end much sooner than fans might expect so keep a close eye to see how Shonen Jump develops through the rest of 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!