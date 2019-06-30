Dr. Stone Releases New TV Promo

The Summer 2019 anime season is fast approaching, and one of the big series leading the charge is the adaptation of Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone. With its July 5th debut just a few days away, fans will get to see the series for themselves pretty soon. But to better prepare for its big premiere, the series shared a new TV promo for the anime that’s full of new footage.

Not only do we get new looks at characters like Tsukasa, there are also new looks at the main trio of Senku, Taiju, and Yuzuriha. It’s short, but plenty sweet given the new content. Check it out in the video below!

Directed by Shinya Iino for TMS Entertainment, the anime stars Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-), Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki (Saitama in One-Punch Man), Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa, Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio, Gen Sato as Chrome, Manami Numakura as Kohaku, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, Ayumu Murase as Ginro, Karin Takahashi as Suika, Reina Ueda as Ruri, Kengo Kawanishi as Gen, and Mugihito as Kaseki.

The series is currently listed with 24 episodes for its initial outing, and that should make for a hefty first season of the series for sure. Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime series alongside its release in Japan, and Funimation will be offering the English dub at a later date.

They describe Dr. Stone as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since its release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.