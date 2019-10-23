Dr. Stone Cosplay Honors the Series’ Cutest Couple

Perhaps there is no cuter couple in the anime franchise of Dr. Stone, or all of anime period, than Taiju and Yuzuriha. As folks following the series may recall, Taiju was originally going to propose his love of Yuzuriha, but was interrupted by the mysterious event that locked all the citizens of earth within a stone prison. Thousands of years later, Taiju awoke thanks to the help of his friend Senku and the two attempted to re-create society for the benefit of all human kind. Now, two cosplayers have decided to honor the cute couple with an interpretation of their own, amazingly bringing the pair to life.

Instagram User Elfficosplay shared the amazingly detailed representation of Dr. Stone’s “star crossed lovers”, with Taiju raising the recently awakened Yuzuriha above his head, wearing her standard headset while enjoying the company of her beau:

As mentioned earlier, Taiju awoke to a brand new world with his friend Senku, but put a good deal of his time and effort into not just attempting to bring back society as they once knew it, but to bring back Yuzuriha as well. After all, Taiju still needs to reveal his feelings to Yuzuriha, which are clearly held by Yuzuriha toward Taiju as well.

Though the franchise has moved into a crazy new direction with the “Village Arc”, introducing a ton of new supporting characters that had created a community of their own, this doesn’t stop Taiju and Yuzuriha from remaining the cutest couple in the anime, and perhaps in the genre, overall.

What do you think of this amazing Dr. Stone cosplay? Who is your favorite couple in the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the stone world!

Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”