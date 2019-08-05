Dr. Stone, Haikyu Creators Pay Tribute to Kyoto Animation’s Fallen Artists

Kyoto Animation, one of the most popular and influential anime studios, was struck by a major tragedy earlier this Summer in which their 1st Studio building was the victim of a tragic arson. This resulted in the tragic loss of life and many injuries, and although support for the studio has flooded in from around the world, it’s going to take a long time for the anime industry to recover from the unforeseen event. Fans and anime and manga industry veterans alike have shared their condolences, and two recently shared their feelings in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Dr. Stone illustrator Boichi, and Haikyu! creator Haruichi Furudate took the time in their recent Shonen Jump author comments columns to offer their words of encouragement and mourning as well.

Boichi shared the following, “My deepest sympathy goes out to the many victims of the tragic fire,” and Furudate stated, “I pray that all the creators who have provided so much joy can rest in peace.” These words will go a long way to helping Kyoto Animation heal in the face of tragedy, for sure. On July 18th at around 10:30 AM JST, Kyoto Animation’s 1st Studio was struck by a tragic fire. Reports have indicated that the fire has resulted in over 30 casualties, and over 30 injured as of this writing.

With 30 fire engines responding to the fire, firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire five hours after in began. The fire is reportedly being investigated as an arson, and the suspect responsible has reportedly been identified and their potential motive has been revealed. Kyoto Animation president Hideaki Hatta is also considering erecting a memorial park in the place of the tragedy.

Recently, the Kyoto Prefectural Police have revealed the identities of ten of the lives lost during the fire. After confirming with the mourning families that it was okay, and after the funeral services for each of those lost were completed, those ten names are now public. As for revealing the identities of the remaining victims, the police will be working with the remaining families closely before making them public. ComicBook.com will continue to share updates as new reports arrive, and our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy.