Dr. Stone, Love Live Series Add Free Episodes to Youtube

For those fans who are looking to catch up on the anime series of Dr. Stone and Love Live!, Youtube has acquired episodes from both series to give audiences a new way to jump into both series. Though these franchises could not be more different, with the former series revolving around two high school boys attempting to recreate humanity after everyone on earth was encased in a stone prison while the latter series focuses on a high school idol group. Both series continue to be available via various streaming services but the more the merrier for audiences who may not have experienced either.

Two Reddit Users brought the addition of the franchises to Youtube to the attention of anime fans on the internet, pointing out that the first episode of Dr. Stone is currently available while Love Live! has posted twice the amount of installments as the former:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will you be checking out either of these series for the first time on Youtube? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Dr. Stone, and Love Live!

Love Live! School Idol Project is a joint project between ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki G’s magazine, music label Lantis, and animation Studio Sunrise. The story follows Honoka Kosaka, a girl who is attending a school that is about to be closed down due to a lack of new applicants. Discovering that school idol groups are very popular, Honoka decides to start a group with friends from school. Soon they enter in the cross-country idol competition, Love Live.

Dr. Stone can also currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow alongside its run on Toonami. There are a couple of episodes from the original Japanese release and English SimulDub under its belt as of this writing, so fans hooked by its Toonami debut can look into it further and have a few more episodes to enjoy.

Crunchyroll officially describes the series as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”