Dr. Stone Will Probably End In a Couple Weeks

If you have kept up with Shonen Jump over the past few years, then Dr. Stone will be familiar to you. The hit series combined classic shonen action with chemistry to make an underdog hit the world over. In the past year, the manga has ramped up with bigger stakes, so fans knew it was just a matter of time before its finale hit. And now, a new report suggests its final chapter will go live much sooner than expected.

The rumor comes from well-known fan pages on Twitter including WSJ_manga. Dr. Stone pushed into headlines today as reports surfaced suggesting the manga will end next week. If the rumor is true, the series will end in Weekly Shonen Jump #14, and Dr. Stone will close out with an extended chapter to cover everything it needs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this point, no official word has been shared about Dr. Stone or its end date. Fans expect an announcement will be included in Weekly Shonen Jump‘s release this weekend, so fans will want to keep an eye out for any such update.

While some may be surprised by this fast turnaround, Dr. Stone has been leading up to its finale longer than you might realize. Its current arc has kept busy addressing some major questions including the identity of its main villain. Now, it seems the rest of its gaps are ready to be addressed, so Dr. Stone better live up to its fans’ expectations.

READ MORE: Dr. Stone Finally Explains Who the Mystery Villain Really is | Dr. Stone Reveals Season 3’s Official Release Window | Crunchyroll Launches Dr. Stone Into Space

If you still need to catch up with Dr. Stone, you can do so pretty easily these days. Manga Plus has the entire series available for free until 2023, and Viz Media has its own backlog available digitally. You can also watch Dr. Stone right now on Crunchyroll as its latest season wrapped recently.

What do you think about this latest rumor? How would you like Dr. Stone to close its doors? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.