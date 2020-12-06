Dr. Stone Confirms Season 2 Release Date

✖

Dr. Stone has confirmed the release date for Season 2! Following the end of the first season last year, it was confirmed that a second season was in the works. Adapting the Stone Wars arc of the series, it was previously revealed that the second season of the fan favorite anime would be making its debut in January as part of the Winter 2021 anime season. But with the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the second season now has an official release date as fans now know what day they'll be able to tune in for new episodes.

As announced in the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump (h/t Anime News Network), Dr. Stone Season 2 will be officially making its debut on January 14th in Japan. Fans outside of Japan will be able to stream the new series with Crunchyroll upon its release, and Funimation has also confirmed they will be launching a SimulDub release of the new season at a later date following its initial debut.

Dr. Stone's second season will be picking up from the major tease of the first season's finale as Senku Ishigami's Kingdom of Science prepares to go to war with Tsukasa Shishio's empire. The first season saw the introduction to the kinds of "battles" that will be taking place in the next season, but the Stone Wars arc takes it to a whole new level as Senku and Tsukasa try everything they can to defeat the other.

The new season will introduce a new pair of opening and ending themes as well with the new opening theme titled "Rakuen," as performed by Fujifabric, and the new ending theme for the anime titled "Koe?," as performed by Hatena. This new season will also bring in new characters joining the Tsukasa Empire as well with Kensho Ono (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Attack on Titan) as the voice behind Ukyo Saionji, Yoshiki Nakajima (My Roommate is a Cat) as the voice behind Yo Uei, and Atsumi Tanezaki (Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Beastars) will be the voice behind Nikki Hanada.

But what do you think? Will you be tuning into Dr. Stone's second season when it premieres next January? Which Stone Wars moments are you most excited to see?

