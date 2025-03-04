Dr. Stone Season 4 Reveals An Unexpected Disney-Inspired Location

Dr. Stone’s fourth and final season has been holding nothing back in terms of throwing some wild curveballs at Senku. One of the biggest just so happens to be the “American Colony”, a civilization assembled in part thanks to the new villain, Dr. Xeno. When the colony was first created in the manga, artist and series creator Boichi had some ideas when it came to what this anime environment would look like. Considering this colony is American in nature, it makes sense that the mangaka would attempt to call upon the aesthetic of one of the happiest places on Earth.

Dr. Stone artist Boichi explained the American Colony’s origin, stating that Disneyland was a big influence on the look of this wild locale, “The overall design was inspired by Disneyland, but upon closer inspection, the entrance is intentionally difficult to access, giving it the functionality of a military base. This settlement includes various facilities such as an airstrip and a harbor. While I referenced Google Earth to plan potential locations for these facilities, that wasn’t the most crucial aspect.”

Dr. Stone’s Rocks

The manga artist also discussed the ‘rocks beneath the castle’ on their social media, hoping to spark readers’ imaginations with their placement, “What truly matters is the question: What on earth are those rocks beneath the castle? Dr. Xeno and his allies discovered these enormous rock formations and built the American colony upon them. Those rocks could be remnants of a massive meteorite that fell during the petrification event or the result of some unknown geological phenomenon. I left this open to the readers’ imagination, but I designed it with the belief that there must be a deeper reason behind their presence.”

As many anime fans know, Dr. Stone will end its anime adaptation with this fourth season, playing catch-up with the manga that released its final chapter in 2022. At present, there has been no word on a sequel series though Senku’s story was a fairly conclusive one. With several episodes under its belt at the moment, Dr. Stone still has quite a few left before it takes a bow from the anime world.

What’s Boichi Up To Now?

While Senku might not be making a comeback, the artist who helped spawn him is still in the manga game. Recently, Boichi’s The Marshal King has arrived with only four chapters released so far. Luckily, Shonen Jump released a description of this manga in its infancy, “Nobody on the continent hasn’t heard of the evil deeds of the great outlaw M. Godspeed. But one day, a young man claiming to be the criminal’s son suddenly appears trekking through the harsh desert. This Jim Godspeed says he’s killed his father and has the corpse to prove it! A steampunk western from the mind of the master, Boichi!”

Want to stay tuned to Senku’s scientific journey? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dr. Stone and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.