Dr. Stone Spin-Off Getting U.S. Release

Anime Expo arrived in 2020 with a far different convention from what fans are normally used to thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop Viz Media from dropping some big bombs in the world of manga through this year's virtual gathering in Anime Expo Lite with the announcement that the Dr. Stone spin-off manga of Byakuya is coming to North America. The series, which follows a side story of Senku's father, Byakuya, travelling into outer space long before the world was trapped within a stone prison that trapped civilization for thousands of years.

The past week has been a big one for the Dr. Stone fandom, with the franchise releasing the news that the second season, titled "Stone Wars", will be releasing in January of next year, 2021. Along with the announcement, the franchise also released a new poster and a trailer that gave fans a first look at the upcoming battle taking place between Senku and Shishio. The first season ended on a definite interesting note as Senku discovered a village of people not locked in sheets of stone, attempting to create a civilization and revealing more questions about how those living in this world were able to free themselves and when.

Viz Media shared the details about Byakuya's upcoming manga release, proving that there are plenty of ways for fans to dive into the popular anime franchise of Dr. Stone, with this side story diving much further into the character of Senku's father who established his son's love of science:

GET EXCITED! The Dr. STONE Reboot: Byakuya manga lands Spring 2021 in print and digital! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/z3I2tkQ7Y1 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2020

While there was no announcement for an anime adaptation of this particular story within the Dr. Stone franchise, we would imagine that parts of it will be referenced in the upcoming second season as Senku's relationship with his father is a part of the many moving pieces of the anime's story. With this manga being released in North America in the spring of 2021, it should coincide with the season season's run, giving fans a number of avenues to enjoy this "Stone World".

