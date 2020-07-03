Dr. Stone Season 2 Shares New Poster

Dr. Stone's second is currently in the works, and the anime has finally shared a brand new look at what we can expect from the new season with a slick new poster. After previously teasing how more information for the season was coming down the pipeline, Dr. Stone recently surprised fans with the first teaser trailer for the next season. A second season of the series was announced following the end credits from the Season 1 finale, but we haven't seen much of substance for the new season until this Summer.

Now it's no mystery as to why since the second season is gearing up for 2021. With the first real trailer for Dr. Stone Season 2 confirming that the new episodes are aiming for a January 2021 release, the series has also dropped a fierce new poster for the second season teasing many of the new and returning faces coming to the anime's second go-around.

The Stone Wars arc of the series capitalizes on the tease that Senku's Kingdom of Science will be taking on the Tsukasa Empire. This is the focus of this poster for the second season, and fans can see some of the brand new faces coming to the series in Tsukasa's empire that will play key roles in the rest of the anime going forward. Now it's just a matter of seeing just how it all shakes out!

Are you excited to see Dr. Stone's Stone Wars arc come to life with the next season of the anime? Which moments are you most excited to see animated? Which moments are you hoping make their way to the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.