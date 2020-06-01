Dragon Ball Announces Sick 2020 Shoe Collection Starring Goku, Beerus and More

✖

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball continues to be one of the most popular franchises in the world, and now fans will have a new way to show off their love for the series with a brand new sneaker collaboration. Anta has previously collaborated with Dragon Ball Super in the past and delivered special sneakers inspired by characters like Freeza, Goku Black, Vegeta, and more, but now they are beginning to launch a new wave of series inspired kicks for 2020. Taking fans by surprise, this new wave of kicks include new releases inspired by Goku, Beerus and more.

As spotted by @KenXyro on Twitter, the Anta x Dragon Ball Super collaboration includes new sneakers inspired by Goku, Beerus, Future Trunks and Piccolo. Anta describes the shoes as such, "This Anta x Dragon Ball Super low basketball culture shoes can wear on outdoor and cement floor, and the style is suitable for basketball practice and match in summer."

Features include "Large mesh engineering nettings, cool and breathable, Misole uses A-Shock an EVA material, excellent cushioning, and Sole adopts concave design, reduce weights, wear-resisting and non-slip." First, here are the Goku inspire shoes as shared by @KenXyro on Twitter:

Anta 2020 Goku edition kicks. Yay or nah? pic.twitter.com/HCpegeiLrI — 🍎 Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) May 29, 2020

Here's a look at the Future Trunks version:

Here's a look at the Piccolo variation:

Finally, here's a look at the Beerus inspired kicks:

And last but not the least... BEERUS! • https://t.co/ZNb5a9Yxp3 pic.twitter.com/aGkNwNB9Od — 🍎 Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) May 29, 2020

Although there is currently no running anime for the Dragon Ball franchise, it's clear that the interest is very much still there. Fans are still waiting for a confirmation of a new anime project, but unfortunately it could be a while before we get word one way or the other.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball and Anta collaboration? Will you be nabbing any for yourself? Which one of these cool kicks stand out to you the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

