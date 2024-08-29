My Hero Academia: You’re Next Shares New Poster, English Dub Cast

My Hero Academia might have ended its manga but the future remains bright for the anime adaptation on both the small and silver screens. Hitting Japanese theaters earlier this month, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will do the same in North America this October. Along with playing the Japanese language version of the film, the English Dub cast will be returning to their roles in You’re Next but will be joined by some old and new voice actors to portray the villains.

Dark Might, the dangerous doppelganger of All Might, will be portrayed by Chris Sabat, the voice actor who has long voiced the former Symbol of Peace. When it comes to the two other major villains that will push forward You’re Next’s story, Giulio Gandini will be voiced by Mauricio Ortiz-Segura (Kaiju No. 8, Solo Leveling) and Anna Scervino will be voiced by Kayli Millis (The Seven Deadly Sins, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners).

My Hero Academia: You’re Next’s New Poster

The fourth movie of the franchise will hit North American theaters on October 11th this fall. As of the writing of this article, Studio Bones has not confirmed how many more films the superhero shonen franchise will release in the future now that the manga has ended. Most likely, My Hero Academia’s television series has one more season in the tank before it ends Deku and his allies’ story so Class 1-A having another adventure on the silver screen could be likely.

The battle against Dark Might hits theaters across the U.S. and Canada on October 11. pic.twitter.com/ap1ZS4YQc1 — My Hero Academia: You’re Next (@MHAYOURENEXT) August 29, 2024

If you want to learn more about the fourth film in the superhero shonen franchise, here’s how Studio Bones describes the fight against Dark Might, “An all-out war between the two. Izuku confronts Shigaraki Tomura, who has acquired a terrifying power, and they clash violently. Both sides suffered heavy damage, and the battle came to an end with Shigaraki’s retreat, but the time for the two sides to meet again was fast approaching. In a society devastated by the effects of this all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appeared, swallowing up towns and people one after another. Then, a man reminiscent of a “symbol of peace” stood before Izuku and his friends…”

