Dragon Ball Fans, It’s Time to Celebrate Akira Toriyama’s 67th Birthday

For decades, the world of the Z-Fighters in Dragon Ball has been one of the biggest universes running in the medium of anime, with the latest series of Dragon Ball Super seeing Goku and company battling against deities and entire alternate realities as new transformations abound such as Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan God. Now, the creator of the shonen franchise is celebrating his sixty-seventh birthday and fans are praising the work of Akira Toriyama as the mangaka continues to have a big hand in forging the future of the Saiyans.

Dragon Ball first arrived as a manga in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 1984, with the story of the Saiyan Goku continuing to be told today with decades of history now under its belt. While Toriyama himself is no longer drawing the adventures of the Z-Fighters in Dragon Ball Super, with that task being given to the artist known as Toyotaro, the creator of the Shonen franchise still takes the opportunity to inject new ideas into the franchise. Creating the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Toriyama has stated in the past that he believes it to be one of the best stories he has created to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How will you celebrate the birthday of the creator of Dragon Ball? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

Not Just The Dragon Ball Guy

https://twitter.com/thegamelogicist/status/1511207639526658052?s=20&t=viAy3oV28-sPrhATe9A9CA

Have A Good One, Sensei!

https://twitter.com/ToriModernArt/status/1511067055663067138?s=20&t=viAy3oV28-sPrhATe9A9CA

The GOAT

https://twitter.com/SonNoctis/status/1511126080987484160?s=20&t=viAy3oV28-sPrhATe9A9CA

Interesting Bleach Factoid

https://twitter.com/ultraegoshane/status/1511223561754750976?s=20&t=viAy3oV28-sPrhATe9A9CA

Could You Imagine a World Without Goku?

https://twitter.com/BDoodle13/status/1511174263704854537?s=20&t=viAy3oV28-sPrhATe9A9CA

A True Gamer

https://twitter.com/JordanLDurham/status/1511096179169320977?s=20&t=viAy3oV28-sPrhATe9A9CA

Goku Has Come A Long Way

https://twitter.com/K4ME25/status/1511339152868102161?s=20&t=viAy3oV28-sPrhATe9A9CA

Toriyama Fan Art