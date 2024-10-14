Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama to Earn Top Honor at 2024 Harvey Awards

Dragon Ball’s late creator Akira Toriyama is going to be honored with a special hall of fame induction during the Harvey Awards later this month. Akira Toriyama sadly passed away at the age of 68 earlier this Spring due to acute subdural hematoma, and manga and anime fans everywhere were mourning the loss. It’s become even more notable of a loss later in the year as well as Dragon Ball is now in the midst of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original manga series first making its debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. But the creator is still going to be honored in a big way.

The organizers behind the Harvey Awards 2024 have announced that Akira Toriyama will be posthumously inducted into their Hall of Fame alongside four other notable creators, Arthur Adams, Sergio Aragones, John Busceme, and Larry Hama. They will be honored during a special awards ceremony during New York Comic Con 2024 this upcoming weekend on Friday, October 18th along with the announcements of the winners for the other various Harvey Awards this year as well. So Toriyama is definitely going to be joining an elite group of creators who have changed many lives.

How Dragon Ball Is Celebrating Its 40th Anniversary

Dragon Ball has officially kicked off the celebration for its 40th anniversary in some pretty big ways. Not only has the franchise announced that there will be a brand new Goku balloon debuting during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade later this year as part of this celebration, but they’ve also released a brand new video game title, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Both of these new entries are notable for their respective mediums, and there’s still an even bigger celebration going on as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule now airing each week.

Dragon Ball Daima is a brand new anime series set after the events of Dragon Ball Z’s Majin Buu arc, and it’s already starting to fill out some more information about the wider lore of the franchise as a whole. It’s the final project that Akira Toriyama had helped craft the story and characters for, so fans are very excited to see what else it could be adding to the franchise at large as it tells a brand new story never seen in the previous manga or anime releases. With it airing its new episodes this Fall, it’s time to tune in.

Where to Watch Dragon Ball Daima

With Dragon Ball Daima now airing as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2024 anime schedule, there are plenty of ways to catch the new episodes as they launch. You can find each episode now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu, and Netflix will also begin streaming the new anime series on October 18th. If you’re waiting for the English dubbed release instead, it’s yet to announce its full release date, but Toei Animation and Fathom Events will be bringing the first three episodes of the Dragon Ball Daima dub to theaters on November 11-13 as part of a limited and exclusive screening event.

Dragon Ball Daima has already premiered to a great response from fans, so it’s certainly looking like a perfect celebration of how far the franchise has come in the 40 years since it first began. With manga, anime, video games, and all sorts of other projects still in the works, Dragon Ball is looking like it’s going to have a bright future. Now that Toriyama’s going to get this prestigious honor, it’s going to further cement the creator’s legacy and impact on the world.