Dragon Ball's Getting a New Goku Balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade This Year

Dragon Ball will be kicking off its 40th anniversary celebration with the debut of a brand new Goku balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024. The late Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball officially hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1984, and in the four decades since the franchise has grown to a massive new scale. The franchise is even hot on the heels of both a brand new video game title and a new anime series releasing this week as well. Now it's taking over a very famous parade for the holiday season.

Dragon Ball has previously been featured in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the last few years with a balloon showing off Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku, and that trend is going to continue this year. It's going to be a bit different this time around, however, as Toei Animation has announced they will be debuting a new Goku balloon at the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade taking place on November 28th. You can check out the first look at this new Goku balloon coming to the parade below.

(Photo: Goku balloon for Dragon Ball's 40th Anniversary - Courtesy of Toei Animation)

What to Know for New Goku Balloon

To help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball franchise, Toei Animation will be debuting a new Goku balloon that measures70.5-feet long, 33-feet wide and 41.5-feet tall as it will be seen in the parade taking place on November 28th. The parade will be airing on Thursday, November 28th in the United States on NBC and will be available for streaming on Peacock. Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc., said the following about debuting the new balloon:

"We're thrilled to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball with the debut of a brand-new Goku giant character balloon at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. During those 40 years, the Dragon Ball franchise has grown to achieve worldwide success—earning mainstream pop culture status and garnering a multi-generational fan base. We're excited to present Dragon Ball and this iconic version of Goku to those watching this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade—to both the tens of millions of people new to anime and the tens of millions of Dragon Ball fans alike!"

Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade reacted with, "Bringing together some of the world's most cherished and legendary characters, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the pinnacle of entertainment, and we couldn't be more thrilled to unveil an all-new Goku balloon this year. Since 2018, Goku has been a highlight Thanksgiving morning, enchanting millions of fans both in person and across the nation. This year, we're honored to collaborate once again to bring his iconic design and signature salute to life in an even more spectacular way."

What's Next for Dragon Ball's 40th Anniversary?

Dragon Ball will be further celebrating its 40th anniversary with the premiere of a brand new anime series, Dragon Ball Daima. For fans in the United States, the new series will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu beginning on October 11th, and then Netflix will also begin streaming the new anime series beginning on October 18th. For fans looking forward to seeing the English dubbed release of the new series instead, Toei Animation and Fathom Events will be bringing the first three episodes of the Dragon Ball Daima dub to theaters on November 11-13 as part of a new big screening event.

This features a brand new story not seen in the anime or manga before, and was crafted by the late creator Akira Toriyama. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.