At Last, Some of Akira Toriyama's Lost Manuscripts Have Been Found

When it comes to manga, there are few artists who can stand next to Akira Toriyama. The creator could not have imagined how big his works would come. From Dragon Ball to Dr. Slump and even Dragon Quest, Toriyama helped create some of the best series to come from Japan. Now, an incredibly rare look at Toriyama's has surfaced, and we have a close friend of his to thank. After all, they saved some of Toriyama's rejected manga pitches, and they showcase the artist at his best.

The special preview comes courtesy of Haruka Takachiho, a well-known face in the anime and manga industry. Takachiho, who founded Studio Nue, was good friends with Toriyama. He took to social media to share some of Toriyama's art he had stored, and the unseen manuscripts are a piece of history.

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama

As you can see above, the manuscripts posted by Takachiho showcases a series that Toriyama was hoping to publish, but the pitch never got approved. The artist's iconic art style looks great here. We can see a number of characters in this pitch including a bulbous alien. Filled with high-tech jets and even a sick motorbike, this Toriyama manuscript feels very familiar. It shares hallmarks with Dragon Ball as well as Dr. Slump, so Toriyama knew better than to fix things that weren't broken.

According to Takachiho, he got these never-before-seen manuscripts from Toriyama himself. "He had them in his home, stacked up to around his own height, and told me, 'You can take as many as you like,' but I was hesitant to take just a few of them, and this is one of them."

The founder of Studio Nue says he wants to donate these rare manuscripts to a museum, and he has one in mind. A pitch for an Akira Toriyama Museum has been made by the artist's hometown in light of his death. Takachiho says he would be happy to donate this artwork there free of charge, and he has even more manuscripts in storage.

What Is Next for Dragon Ball?

The full story behind this Toriyama manuscript isn't clear, but hopefully, a museum will be able to put it on display some day. Any work by Toriyama deserves nothing less if we're being frank. The artist is a true master of manga, and in the wake of his death, Toriyama's legacy has grown to new heights. The world mourned together when news of Toriyama's death was made public in early 2024. From fan-drive wakes to city murals and more, the creator of Dragon Ball and Sand Land was honored by millions. Now, his legacy is bigger than ever and driving new generations of fans.

As far as Dragon Ball is concerned, Toriyama created a franchise that will live long after his death. Son Goku is one of the most recognizable faces in entertainment, after all. The hero is gearing up for a brand-new anime if you did not know. This October, Dragon Ball Daima will go live, and the anime was worked on heavily by Toriyama. From its story to its setting and character designs, Toriyama helped Toei Animation put together the ambitious series. Dragon Ball Daima will premiere on October 11, and Crunchyroll promises to bring the series to stateside fans with a simulcast before its English dub premieres in November.

What do you think about this rare look at Toriyama's early work? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.