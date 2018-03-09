‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals Android 16’s Mother

Dragon Ball FighterZ was a fantastic video game release for both fighting game and anime fans alike, and a lot of this is due to Arc System Works’ attention to detail and their new addition to Dragon Ball fandom.

The biggest of these inclusions is Android 21, the new character designed by Akira Toriyama himself. Along with this new character comes a major revelation to a questions fans had been asking: Who is Android 16’s mother and Dr. Gero’s wife? Well, according to FighterZ, it’s Android 21.

Trailers for Dragon Ball FighterZ‘ story mode teased Android 16’s major role, and that’s because Android 21 created a new Android 16 and implanted him with all of the memories of the one who died in the Cell saga.

He decides to help 21 despite her initial villainous impression on the others because he wants to help her to suppress her evil desires. But why did she create Android 16 instead of one of the others?

It’s actually revealed, during a Soul Link event (which connect the player with the characters themselves) with Android 21, that back when she was a human she had a son that was eventually used as the model for Android 16. Because of this memory, she feels a strong bond with 16 and that’s why he’s one of the few that can get through to her. And Dr. Gero modeled 16 after his son who died in battle, so therefore Android 21 is 16’s mom.

This is also further evidenced by the wedding ring she wears, which makes more of a confirmation that 21 is based off of Dr. Gero’s wife and 16’s mother.

