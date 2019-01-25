‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fan Art Fuses Android 21 and Cheelai

With the Dragon Ball rapidly expanding in both popularity and merchandising concepts, fans are getting all kinds of new ideas and inspirations for fan art and videos, fight matchup discussions, power rankings, and all the other kinds of topics that typically come with the franchise.

Today brings one particularly good example of what the Dragon Ball fandom is doing with all this hot newness, as this nice piece of fan art seen below comes from fusing two of the newer female characters that have recently been introduced to the franchise:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This fan art imagines what the result would be from a fusion of Android 21, the female villain of the hit Dragon Ball FigtherZ video game, and Cheelai, the female Freeza Force recruit who discovers Broly and becomes his friend and confidant in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Both ladies have broken out to become instant fan-favorites in the last year. There were instant calls for No. 21 to be adapted into official canon as soon as FighterZ was released – possibly as a part of Dragon Ball Super revisiting the Cell Saga in some way. Fans are just now getting to know Cheelai and her surly partner Lemo, but spunky green-skinned girl already has fans calling for her, Lemo, and Broly to get their own spinoff, while the topic of a Broly/Cheelai ‘ship is currently one of the more debated topics of the franchise.

Practically speaking, the concept behind this fan-art is pretty far out there, as there would be no reason for No. 21 and Cheelai to ever fuse. Like, ever. It’s unclear if Dr. Gero’s Androids could even fuse with an organic lifeform – let alone an alien like Cheelai. Even if it were possible, it would be hard to see what the upside of the fusion would be No. 21. Sure, Android 21 had Buu’s penchant for turning powerful fighters (or just anyone should could get) into pieces of food for consumption – which would definitely be what happens to Cheelai if Android 21 came looking for a Broly meal.

In fact, a Dragon Ball Super Android Saga with 21 that eventually pulled Broly (and Cheelai) into the mix would be pretty awesome, now that we think about it… Do you agree?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.