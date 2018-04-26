This Hilarious ‘Dragon Ball’ Reel Gives Gohan Some Sweet Revenge

To say that Gohan has put up with a lot from his dad is to put it lightly. Since he was little, the boy has had expectations put upon him because of his father’s big reputation, and fans are always keen to comment on how Piccolo raised Gohan better than Goku did. That isn’t even to mention the whole Cell debacle back in Dragon Ball Z, but one fan hasn’t forgotten what went down.

No, the fandom remembers what Goku did to Gohan way back when, and one hilarious animation just saw the half-Saiyan get revenge for the whole ordeal.

Over on Youtube, Source Filmmaker did a super-short animation of Dragon Ball Super starring Goku and Jiren. The pair are shown breathing heavily during the Tournament of Power, and Goku looks all kinds of exhausted. From the stands, fans can see Gohan standing around, and it doesn’t take long before he speaks.

Quickly, Gohan asks Goku if he remembers giving Cell that senzu bean way back in Dragon Ball Z. The man says he does, and Gohan decides it is time to get even. He chucks a bean at Jiren who powers up thanks to the snack, and the face Goku makes is maybe his funniest to date. He doesn’t even get the chance to reprimand his eldest son before Jiren is back in action, and Goku takes a fast hook to the face before the animation ends.

Of course, fans can find the humor in this turnaround as Goku did have this coming. After all, he did this exact thing to Gohan when Cell was around. After the artificial warrior fought through the Z-Fighters, Cell was pitted against Gohan, but Goku gave the villain a senzu bean to charge up before the two fought. The older man did it to push Gohan to his limits since Goku believed his son could be stronger than him. However, fans can be sure Gohan wasn’t too happy about the senzu bean slip, so it is only fair that Goku experienced that kind of misfortune himself.

