Dragon Ball Animator on What to Expect For a Series Remake

With Dragon Ball Daima ending and Super on hiatus, the franchise’s future still remains uncertain. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama died at the age of 68 in March 2024, with Daima being his final project. He wrote the story and was responsible for the character designs in this 20-episode anime series. Furthermore, Toriyama was also writing Dragon Ball Super’s story, with Toyotaro working as the illustrator. The Dragon Ball Super manga has been on hiatus since March 2024. Although it returned with a single chapter in February 2025, the release date of the upcoming chapter is still unconfirmed. Toyotaro is expected to take over the helm with the manga’s return.

The Dragon Ball manga debuted in 1984, and the anime first aired in 1986. The franchise is relatively old, and its legacy is unparalleled. However, with the latest advancements in technology, the animation quality of Dragon Ball and its sequel, Dragon Ball Z, has long been outdated. Since the franchise doesn’t have more canon materials, Toei can still work on movies and special episodes. However, fans wouldn’t mind a remake of their favorite anime with the best quality character design, original soundtrack, and, of course, animation. One of the oldest Dragon Ball animators, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, shares his thoughts on the series remake.

Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is an animator and character designer who has been a part of the Dragon Ball franchise for decades. He worked as the character designer for the later parts of Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and the Dragon Ball Z films, as well as a key animator for the 1997 remake of Dr. Slump. Nakatsuru also designed the first Super Saiyan 4 transformation in Dragon Ball GT, which was later slightly changed by Toriyama in Daima.

In a recent interview with the @db_times, a popular YouTube channel dedicated solely to Dragon Ball, Nakatsuru sheds light on his involvement in Daima and the older series. He also confirms that it was indeed Toriyama who designed Super Saiyan 4 in Daima in a way that made it the “Super Saiyan 4 of Daima“. The interview was translated by @Venixys on X, a Dragon Ball fan account. When asked if he would like to participate in a remake, he shares, “If I could contribute something and be useful in some way, I would love to. But if we were to start again from the Dragon Ball manga, perhaps younger people would want to completely re-adapt it.”

The original manga alone has 520 chapters, with several sequels. Hence, it will take years of work to even come up with a plan for a complete remake. Nakatsuru thinks that it will happen someday, however, he didn’t guarantee that the remake is already decided by Toei. He believes the original work will offer new possibilities for the younger generation, helping people enjoy Toiyama’s work as long as possible. Not only that, but these new ideas can even create something beyond Toriyama’s imagination.

