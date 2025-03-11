Dragon Ball Daima Was Great, But It Could’ve Been Better With One More Scene

Akira Toriyama’s final work, Dragon Ball Daima, the latest addition to the Dragon Ball franchise, was well-received by fans. The story takes place in the Demon World, where Gomah, the new Supreme Demon King, is witnessing the battle against Majin Buu. Afraid of the unparalleled powers that Goku and his friends possess, Gomah was concerned they would attack the Demon World. He decides to strike them first, completely unprovoked, and turn them into children. Having lost Dende and most of their powers, Goku and his friends travel in hopes of acquiring the dragon balls of the Demon World. The anime series is full of adventure, with lots of exciting scenes throughout the journey.

Daima reached its conclusion in February, with no news of a second season despite the cliffhanger in the post-credit scene. While there’s still hope Toei could work on more Dragon Ball projects, Dragon Ball Daima Season 2 may not be possible because of Akira Toriyama’s death in March 2024. Even if there’s not a sequel, the first season had a wholesome ending, which was the perfect way to celebrate the manga’s 40th anniversary and pay tribute to the author. Even so, one more transformation would have made the anime even more perfect.

Vegeta Also Deserved a Super Saiyan 4 Transformation in Dragon Ball Daima

Vegeta transforming into Super Saiyan 3 was already a hype moment. Goku did it in the Majin Buu Saga only once, and several years later, it was Vegeta’s turn. However, his limelight didn’t last long when Goku transformed into Super Saiyan 4, first in child form and later, after returning to his adult form. However, the anime ended not long after that, excluding any chance for Vegeta to transform as well. With Dragon Ball Super having already introduced several other transformations, who knows if or when fans will get to see him become SSJ4.

This form has always been popular among the fandom despite GT being debated or outright dismissed as non-canon. While he did turn SSJ4 in Dragon Ball GT, he didn’t get his turn in Daima. Imagine SSJ4 Vegeta animated with Daima’s modern quality—fluid fight scenes, vibrant colors, and new character designs. The hair, glowing red eyes, and raw energy of SSJ4 would have looked incredible in today’s animation. However, it’s also true that the anime didn’t have much to show after Gomah’s defeat. With no major battle to fight, Vegeta just got sidelined after Goku, the protagonist, got the limelight.

Vegeta Is Always Overshadowed By Goku

As a villain, turned tritagonist, and now deuteragonist of the greater Dragon Ball franchise, there’s no getting around the fact that most of the hype moments will belong to Goku over Vegeta. His role in the story is that of Goku’s rival but never his equal. Whenever Vegeta is close to catching up with Goku, the latter gets a new power-up and leaves his rival in the dust. This has been the case since Dragon Ball Z, and it’s almost a standard for the show. Vegeta is often sidelined in major fights, with Goku getting the newest transformations and final victories, as a protagonist should.

Daima could have broken that trend by giving Vegeta a defining moment with SSJ4, proving he can achieve a powerful form independently rather than just following in Goku’s footsteps, but that wasn’t the case at all. Instead, the show only focused on Goku’s power and how he adapts to his new form after getting back to his usual age, with Vegeta just being on the sidelines. For what it’s worth, though, Bulma gave him a hilarious and iconic reason for backing out of the fight.

Goku first entered the Demon World, and Vegeta came after him. The protagonist also fought the Tamagami first, and Vegeta fought the second one. Lastly, Goku had the final fight against Gomah, while Vegeta had to withdraw due to Gomah’s special weakness. Dragon Ball Daima was an overall near-perfect from start to finish. The finish was intriguing, and the entire journey wasn’t simply focused on fighting. Instead, we meet new characters and explore the new world.

Even the finale was wholesome, and there have been few to no complaints about the story; the timeline and general canon, however, is another story. In fact, Vegeta deserves more limelight is more of a subjective preference. Fans definitely wouldn’t mind him getting more hype since he is a popular character. It definitely would have been the icing on the cake, but it seems Vegeta is destined to live in Goku’s shadow.