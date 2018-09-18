‘Dragon Ball’ Animator Shares Throwback Vegeta Artwork

One of Dragon Ball fans’ favorite animators is Yuya Takahashi who regularly shares cool new sketches of the series’ fan-favorite characters which only endears him to fans even more so.

His latest sketch blends the past and the present together as he shows off a fierce Super Saiyan Vegeta taking on his iconic fighting stance.

The sketch sees Super Saiyan Vegeta standing off a powerful foe (who’s probably Goku, let’s be honest) as a smile crosses his face. There’s a cool bit of throwback here as Vegeta is in the iconic fighting stance he took against Goku during their first fight in the franchise. This pose is one of the most fondly remembered in all of Dragon Ball Z, so it’s cool to see Vegeta take it again.

Soon fans will be able to see more of his work as Takahashi is one of many of the skilled talents brought on to work on the big Dragon Ball Super movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. There’s no doubt Vegeta will be presented as fiercely as he is here. The trailer for the film even featured this same kind of throwback stance as well with Goku and Vegeta quickly taking their fighting poses as a yelling Broly charges toward them.

The fights in the new film will most likely be some of the best animated in the entire franchise, so Takahashi’s work will be more crucial than ever. As for the upcoming film, where fans can see more of Takahashi’s work, Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well. The film’s translated synopsis reads as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”