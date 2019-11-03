Dragon Ball Fans Rally Behind Freeza Voice Actor Following Medical Treatment

Dragon Ball fans have their favorite voice actors, and Christopher Ayres is high on that list for so many. The actor gave his go at Freeza in Dragon Ball Z Kai before moving to Dragon Ball Super later on. For years, the dub star has taken care of Freeza, but an eventual diagnosis with COPD nearly derailed Ayres. However, as fans just found out, the actor has undergone a life changing procedure to ease his condition.

Over on Twitter, Amanda Win Lee shared the news with fans. The woman, who is close friends with Ayres, let fans know the actor received a lung transplant this fall.

“I am THRILLED to announce that one of my oldest friends/all around favorite people Christopher Ayres GOT HIS NEW LUNGS!!!!! I’m so excited to see what life has in store for you and Krystal next,” her tweet reads.

I am THRILLED to announce that one of my oldest friends/all around favorite people @Chrisayresva GOT HIS NEW LUNGS!!!!!! I’m so excited to see what life has in store for you and Krystal next! love you, sweetie! xoxoxo pic.twitter.com/uGTJYnm0G8 — Amanda Winn Lee (@amandawinnlee) November 1, 2019

For fans, this update was very welcome as Ayres has been public about his COPD diagnosis. The voice actor has used Twitter as a platform to discuss the realties of living with a chromic pulmonary condition.

To anyone unfamiliar with the term, COPD stands for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. The word is use to describe any “progressive lung disease” according to the COPD Foundation such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and refractory asthma. In severe cases, treatment for COPD results in lung transplantations, and it seems Ayres was able to get one from a donor.

As Ayres recovers, fans are rallying behind the actor as they await his return. Dragon Ball Super has been done for awhile, but there is hope Toei Animation will revive the series before long. If Freeza takes part in the follow up, fans would love to see Ayres reprise his role, so here’s to hoping the galactic tyrant pesters Goku again before long.

