New “Goku” PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller Now Available

Son Goku may not be a big control freak, but that does not mean his fans aren’t into it. When it comes to gamers, they’ve tend to have a go-to controller, and we all know you got to load up Dragon Ball FighterZ in style. So, DualShock has your back in case you want to represent your Saiyan pride.

Over on Twitter, PlayStation made a post confirming its viral “Goku” DualShock 4 controller has gone live. The item, which was announced this summer, is up for grabs on Amazon if you can get it before they sell out.

“What’s more beautiful than a sunset,” the post reads. “DualShock 4 is now available in vibrant Sunset Orange.”

The two-toned controller may not be an intentional Goku homage, but it is all fans can see. When PlayStation showed off the controller awhile back, the company was inundated with posts likening the Sunset Orange item to their favorite Saiyan. After all, the controller’s orange-and-blue color scheme matches the gi Goku rocks. So, you can see the resemblance right away if you’re a fan of the Dragon Ball hero.

If you are wanting to add this controller to your actual gaming collection, it will cost you. the DualShock 4 wireless controller will run you about $65 before tax comes in. So, you may need Shenron to spot you some cash if you haven’t been saving up.

You can check out the new wireless controller collection here and read up on its product description below:

“The DualShock®4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation®4 defines this generation of play, combining revolutionary features and comfort with intuitive, precision controls. Evolved analog sticks and trigger buttons allow for unparalleled accuracy with every move while innovative technologies offer exciting ways to experience your games and share your greatest moments.”

