Dark Crunchyroll Fantasy Confirms Season 2 Return After 4 Years – Watch Trailer

A dark fantasy series you can now find streaming with Crunchyroll has confirmed it’s finally coming back for a second season after four long years, and a new trailer is helping to show it off for the first real time. The New York Comic Con 2026 weekend was a big one for Crunchyroll as the streaming service revealed some of the big plans they now have in the works for the future. Because while the streaming service has plenty to watch this Fall, there’s even more on the way for 2027.

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One such series is Berserk of Gluttony, which wrapped up its debut season back in 2023. The anime adaptation for Ichika Isshiki and fame’s Berserk of Gluttony light novel series quietly came to an end without news of a second season, but thankfully one has finally been confirmed three years later. And now with Crunchyroll releasing a new trailer for Berserk of Gluttony Season 2, the anime has confirmed a 2027 return for the new episodes. You can check out the trailer below.

Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 Confirms 2027 Crunchyroll Release

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Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 will be making its debut sometime next year, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes alongside their premiere in Japan. This will mark four years since the release of the first season, but it will feature a returning production staff and studio for the new episodes as it was confirmed that Tetsuya Yanagisawa and Kenichi Ishikura will be directing the new season for ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa also returns to provide the scripts, and Takafumi Furusawa will be providing the character designs once more.

While there are still more updates needed when it comes to the production staff, Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 has confirmed it will feature a returning voice cast from the first season including Ryota Osaka as Fate Graphite, Tomokazu Seki as Greed, Hisako Tojo as Roxy Heart, Misato Matsuoka as Myne, Hitomi Sekine as Eris, and Takehito Koyasu as Aaron all set thus far. But any potential new characters joining the cast as teased by this trailer have yet to be revealed as of this time. We’ll see more of that as the anime gets closer to its return.

Why You Should Watch Berserk of Gluttony

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Berserk of Gluttony is a pretty fun anime series. It’s a darker fantasy where every person is born with a special skill, and main character Fate has one that initially seems like a terrible one. But when pairing up with a dark weapon named Greed, Fate’s hunger begins to grow to a point where he needs to kill as many monsters as he possibly can in order to satiate it. He’s always on the verge of losing control of his power, and that makes for a fun balance to keep an eye on as the anime continues.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened in Berserk of Gluttony so far, you can find the anime’s debut season now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. There’s an English dub release for the anime as well, but it’s still far to early to find out whether or not the second season will get a dub. But how are you liking the way Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 is shaping up so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!