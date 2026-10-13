Bleach Takes Over Japan With Special Promo Ahead of Anime Finale – Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is nearing closer than ever to the release of the anime’s final episodes ever, and it has taken over Japan with a cool new promo to get fans ready for the grand finale. Bleach made its return earlier this Summer with the final wave of episodes to bring its anime to an ultimate end. But unfortunately for fans, it was announced that there would be a month long hiatus before the series would air its final two episodes ever. Thankfully, that extra wait will also be over soon.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity will be releasing the first of its final two episodes in a little under a week from the time of this writing, and it’s going all out for the occasion with a special promo that has been showcased taking over Shibuya screens. The official YouTube channel for the anime has dropped a special look at this promo that really helps to emphasize just how big of a deal this grand finale really is. You can check it out in action below.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Hypes Final Two Episodes Release

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Viz Media has confirmed that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 49 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on October 19th at 8:30AMPT, and then it will be followed by Episode 50 releasing on October 26th at 8:30AM PT. If you are more interested in the English dub release, however, release dates for those have been confirmed as well with the dubbed Episode 49 debuting on November 23rd at 8:30AM PT followed by Episode 50 on November 30th at 8:30AM PT.

These final two episodes come a month after the final season aired earlier this Summer, and will be adapting the final two chapters from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga. These final chapters will hopefully be expanding on that material as well as while the initial version of the fight against Yhwach had been cut short, the anime is already extending it further as Yhwach has invaded all three worlds. That’s something he never pulled off in the manga, so it makes for a much bigger grand finale potentially coming our way this Fall.

How Is Bleach‘s Anime Going to End?

Courtesy of Viz Media

One major development that fans can look forward to in the final Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity episodes is the debut of Ichigo and Rukia’s future children. The anime has confirmed that Kazui Kurosaki will be voiced by Azusa Tachibana, and Ichika Abarai will be voiced by Ayaka Ohashi for their eventual anime debut. They make their appearance in the final two chapters that take place years after the fight with Yhwach, so fans will hopefully get a fleshed out epilogue with the debut of these final two episodes later this month.

The production staff behind Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity had initially announced the delay for the final two episodes because they needed more time to work on the grand finale, and that makes a lot of sense considering how much has been brought to life thus far. But now after waiting for such a long time to see these final episodes in action, what are you hoping to see in Bleach’s grand finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!