Major Crunchyroll Isekai Finally Drops English Dub for Its Big Movie After 7 Years

A major Crunchyroll isekai has finally dropped its English dub release for the anime’s big movie seven long years after its initial release. It’s been a big year for Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil. While there have been a number of big Isekai franchises returning for new episodes across the year thus far, there are a few shows that have had fans waiting a long time to see them return. But unfortunately, it’s been a much longer wait for fans of the English dub release for the anime.

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Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil has had a feature film release that originally hit theaters across Japan in 2019, and has been available for streaming with Crunchyroll for some time. But unfortunately for fans of the English dub, this feature film was only available with Japanese language audio with English subtitles. Thankfully it seems that now that the English dub had returned for the second season, they’ve been able to work on the film as the English dub for -Saga of Tanya the Evil- The Movie is now streaming with Crunchyroll too.

Saga of Tanya the Evil Movie English Dub Now Streaming With Crunchyroll

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Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil has had fans waiting quite a long time for the TV anime franchise to return. The series made its comeback this Summer nine long years after the end of the first season, but at least there was this feature film release launched sometime after to help ease the wait a bit. But for fans of the dub, they’ve been holding out that near decade all this time without anything to ease the wait. But thankfully this new dub release makes the franchise pretty much complete as the dubbed episodes for the second season will be wrapping up their run soon enough.

Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil is one of the more interesting isekai anime releases of the 2010s. Hailed in high regard by Kadokawa as one of their major franchises seen in the Isekai Quartet crossover anime series, the anime itself didn’t really have a lot of episodes in that time. It only had a single TV season and movie compared to the other franchises seen in the crossover, so fans have really been keeping that fire alive all that time either way. It’s managed to keep itself going even after this long.

What to Know for Saga of Tanya the Evil

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Much like the TV series, -Saga of Tanya the Evil- The Movie‘s English dub cast includes returning members such as Monica Rial as Tanya Degurechaff, Jeannie Tirado as Viktoriya Ivanova Serebryakov, Jason Douglas as Hans, J. Michael Tatum as Erich, Barry Yandell as Loria, David Matranga as William, Tia Ballard as Mary Sue and more. It features a story not seen in the original TV anime series, and was serving as a sequel to that debut season before the second season eventually came to be.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened with Saga of Tanya the Evil thus far, you can find the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. The series kicks off with its main character vowing revenge against a mysterious god that reincarnates them in a world that’s much bleaker than their own. Hoping to live as long as possible (because they won’t reincarnate the next time), it means they need to navigate a world at war as a young girl.

Are you excited to finally catch up with Saga of Tanya the Evil‘s English dub release? What have been some of your favorite dubbed anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!