Fall’s Darkest Romance Anime Confirms New Live-Action Series for 2027

Firefly Wedding is one of the biggest anime series of the Fall 2026 anime season. As the series continues to gain popularity thanks to its unique storytelling and gorgeous visuals, Comic Natalie confirms the series is getting its very own live-action series. While the series also shared a promotional video, it’s been locked in regions outside of Japan. Since details on the live-action series are unknown, all fans know is that it will debut next year. Fuji TV is producing the series, which is all the more reason to look forward to this adaptation. Unfortunately, there’s little to no guarantee that international fans will be able to stream it anytime soon.

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The manga creator, Oreco Tachibana, shared a comment regarding the live-action announcement. The creator hypes fans for the upcoming adaptation, while also warning them that there will be some differences from the original story. This isn’t new, considering that the live-action series and movies have a long history of deviating from the original story. On the other hand, the anime is a major hit even after the controversial manga ending. The series debuted as part of the Fall 2026 anime lineup, so it doesn’t have enough episodes yet.

Firefly Wedding Anime Is Streaming on Crunchyroll

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The subbed episodes premiered on October 9th, 2026, and the remaining episodes will be streaming Fridays at 9:00 A.M. PT. The series is available across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent. However, so far, only the subbed episodes have been released as fans await updates on an English dub. It usually takes Crunchyroll at least two weeks before streaming English dub episodes, and details will only be revealed shortly after the premiere. Firefly Wedding is one of the most anticipated anime of the year thanks to the exceptional story and gorgeous animation, so there’s little doubt we will get an English dub during the time of its run.

Firefly Wedding Is a Fan-Favorite Historical Romance With a Dark Twist

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The anime is based on a critically acclaimed manga written and illustrated by Oreco Tachibana. The manga began serialization in Shogakukan’s MangaONE magazine in January 2023, before reaching its controversial conclusion three years later. The story is set in the Meiji Era, following Satoko, the eldest daughter of the noble Kirigaya family, who has to turn down many marriage proposals from men who covet her beauty. Although she doesn’t have long to live due to her heart condition, she wants to find a suitable husband to ease her father’s worries.

Her life takes a major turn when she is kidnapped by Shinpei Goto, a legendary assassin. In order to save her life, she asks him to marry her under the pretense of love at first sight. However, what begins as a desperate attempt to save herself soon turns into a dangerous obsession for the mysterious assassin. While the manga ended earlier this year, the ending also sparked massive fan backlash, and it’s still one of the most controversial finales in recent years.