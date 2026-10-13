Black Clover Creator Returns With New Look at Asta’s Wizard King Makeover

Black Clover‘s creator has returned with a new look at Asta’s Wizard King makeover following the manga’s original finale, and it’s to get ready for a cool new art book release coming to Japan soon. Black Clover ended its 11 years of serialization earlier this year, and with it gave fans the ending that they had hoped to see for Asta since the very beginning of the series. But while the anime is keeping the franchise going with its own return, the original creator behind it all has been keeping the manga alive too.

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Black Clover series creator Yuki Tabata has been pretty active since the end of the original series with all sorts of new art and special tributes, and this has given fans cool new looks behind the scenes of how it all came together. But with a new digital art book coming to Japan later this November, the cover art for the release has shared the best look yet at Asta’s official Wizard King outfit that fans get to see at the end of the original series. Check it out in action below.

Black Clover Shows Off Wizard King Asta With New Art Book Cover

Courtesy of Shueisha

Although Black Clover has dropped a special art book shortly after the end of the original series’ run, there’s a cool new digital art book release coming to Japan. Scheduled for a release in the region on November 10th, this new Black Clover digital art book includes some of the Shonen Jump covers and various standout pages during the manga’s original magazine run. But this new art book will also be including some brand new illustrations from Yuki Tabata himself, and that is seen with the new cover art for the book showing off Asta’s grand finale makeover.

Black Clover began with Asta declaring his dream of becoming the Clover Kingdom’s Wizard King, and the finale of the series actually brought this to fruition. With the way that Naruto ended and seemingly kept him away from his dream of becoming the Hokage, longtime Shonen Jump fans had been concerned that it would be the same case here. But luckily for Asta, he was able to ascend to this role thanks to how much strength he had built up through all of his fights in the series overall. It was a title he earned with the respect of the rest of the kingdom.

What’s Next for Black Clover?

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Black Clover might have ended its original manga run earlier this year, but the franchise has returned stronger than ever with a new season of the anime airing its episodes this Fall. Black Clover Season 2 picks up after the events of the first season released five years ago, and throws fans right back into the fights against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad. This is the penultimate arc of the original manga series, so it won’t be too much longer until the anime reaches its own grand finale.

Black Clover Season 2 has yet to reveal how many episodes it’s going to be running for as of this time, but it’s likely not going to be anywhere near the massive 170 episode debut season. With only two more arcs to adapt (and much of those arcs being extended fight sequences), there is going to be a lot packed into these final episodes. Are you excited for Black Clover’s big comeback this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!