‘Dragon Ball’ Unveils Specialty Master Roshi Funko Pop

Dragon Ball has no shortage of collectibles, but its merchandise can get costly after awhile. With so many figures out there, fans can buy as much or as little as they want. And, soon, Funko will be adding to its huge collection with a specialty Pop figure.

Not long ago, the company announced it was launching a new specialty line. The collection will release new figures each month and be sold exclusively at local businesses and specialty stores. So, Funko chose to kick off the line with a must-have Master Roshi Pop.

“Every store deserves an amazing Funko exclusive! In an effort to recognize our most special accounts and loyal retailers, Funko is continuing our Specialty Series. Every month, we’ll be announcing a new exclusive – this month includes Pop,” the company explains.

“You’ll only be able to find these Specialty Series exclusives in boutique retail, specialty stores, local comic book shops and from qualified online retailers. This is your chance to help support local businesses and smaller retailers, and you’ll pick up an amazing exclusive item in the process!”

The version of Master Roshi being sold is unlike any the company has sold. It sees Son Goku’s teacher at max power, and the Funko Pop plays up his power. The older man is shown charging an energy blast in his hands, showing off Roshi’s buff arms. The look is made all the better thanks to his electric green shades, and Roshi’s matching flip-flops complete the comfy aesthetic.

So far, there is no exact release date for this new figure, but fans know will be coming soon. Funko says the item will begin popping up into stores this fall, so otakus will want to scope out their local retailers for this super-special Pop.

