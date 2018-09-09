‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals First-Look At Base Gogeta

Fusions have become a very welcome part of Dragon Ball lore, and no fighter combo is more popular than Vegeta and Goku. Over the years, Gogeta has become one of the duo’s heralded forms, but it tends to evade fans whenever possible. So, you can see why netizens geeked out over Gogeta’s most recent look.

After all, fans haven’t seen the fusion in his base form before, and it’s about time Gogeta showed it off.

Recently, the character made a comeback with the Dragon Ball Super card game, and Gogeta stepped out in his base form for the occasion. As you can see below, the fusion is seen with his black hair for once, and he looks way better than Veku did all those years. ago.

Of course, this image isn’t sourced from the anime as fans know it, but the fully licensed card helps fans imagine what Gogeta could look like. In particular, this card is drawing sharp criticism over its strangely pointed nose, but the guy is clearly recognizable as Gogeta… even with the odd color palate.

For those curious about the card itself, it is a leader included in the Super Dragon Ball Series 6 booster. The card has a power level of 10,000 in game, and it is pulled from the ‘Janemba’ Saga.

Of course, anime fans will remember Gogeta made his big debut with Janemba back in Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn. Goku and Vegeta were forced to fuse when Super Janemba appeared. At first, their Fusion Dance failed and resulted in the duo’s transformation into Veku. However, after a little help by Pikkon, the heroes were able to fuse into Super Saiyan Gogeta. Ever since, any anime or game appearance of Gogeta has immediately powered up into Super Saiyan, so his base form has eluded fans for sometime. That is, until now.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.