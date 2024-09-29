Dragon Ball: Why Jiren's New Form Could Defeat Ultra Instinct Goku

Son Goku has a lot of enemies but few of them hold up to Jiren. Sure, villains like Frieza and Goku Black are icons, but they don't have the same bite as Jiren. Dragon Ball Super brought the Pride Trooper to life during the Tournament of Power. It was there the Universe 11 fighter piqued interest as his raw power left guys like Goku and Vegeta at a loss. In the end, Goku was able to take down Jiren, but the Pride Trooper just got a new form reweighs the scales.

After all, Jiren vs Goku is one of the most-buzzed about battles in Dragon Ball, and it was pretty close. The Pride of Universe 11 was ushered into the Tournament of Power with a telling reputation. Regarded as the multiverse's strongest man, Jiren was fated to clash with Goku during the Tournament of Power, and that they did. The prolonged battle is what pushed the arrival of Ultra Instinct. In response, Jiren unlocked his own power boost during the tournament, and now the Pride Trooper has gained a new form with Ultra Supervillain.

What Is Jiren's New Form?

Yes, you read that right. Jiren is the latest user of Ultra Supervillain, and we have Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 to thank. The video game set up its next DLC with a teaser that shows Jiren in his new state. It seems Jiren and Belmod the God of Destruction have been graced with the form. And if you know anything about Dragon Ball, the Ultra Supervillain form is rather potent.

Presented in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse universe, Fu created Ultra Supervillain to unleash a fighter's full potential. When it comes to power, Ultra Supervillain is a top-tier form that we have seen Broly and Goku Black use. The characters' power levels were raised exponentially by Ultra Supervillain. When Vegeta was overtaken by the form, none of the Dragon Team could beat him including Goku. So when you consider how powerful Jiren is at his base form, well – things get dicey for Goku.

During the Tournament of Power, Jiren fought at his maximum output, but Ultra Supervillain will make him stronger in two big ways. The first is that Ultra Supervillain raises a fighter's base power. And as for the second way, this new form rids Jiren of his noble mindset and allows him to fight dirty.

Ultra Supervillain vs Ultra Instinct

When Ultra Instinct Goku took on Jiren in Dragon Ball Super, the latter found himself outclassed before long. Not even Jiren's final power boost could take down Goku directly. Still, the Pride Trooper put forth one hell of a fight. He was ultimately defeated by Goku and Golden Frieza together, so fans have long wondered if Ultra Instinct could have worn Jiren down.

In truth, Goku would have won the match then given enough time, but that is no longer the case. Jiren had the power on hand to challenge Ultra Instinct Goku during the Tournament of Power, and Ultra Supervillain magnifies that strength. Plus, the form's key characteristic is its malicious, malevolent feel. Fighters who undergo the Ultra Supervillain form become very nasty, and that personality is the antithesis of Jiren. The Pride Trooper is all about justice and fighting honorably, so imagine what he could do when he isn't worried about such things?

It has been some time since Jiren caught the fandom's attention, but his Ultra Supervillain makeover has done the trick. The Pride Trooper's power levels are already top tier, and this transformation is only going to escalate things further. Given Ultra Instinct Goku's history with Jiren, it stands to reason this new form could knock down the Saiyan. And if that happens, Dragon Ball fans are going to be busy rearranging their character tier lists.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball reveal? Are you excited to see Jiren's new form?