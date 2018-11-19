‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals A New Great Saiyaman

Dragon Ball is game to do just about anything, and fans are always being reminded of the fact. Over the years, the franchise has done plenty of head-turning things, and it looks like another one has joined that list.

After all, there is a new Great Saiyaman out there, and fans are ready to meet this never-before-seen crusader.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, fans learned about the existence of Great Saiyaman 3. The update came from reported scans of V-Jump, one of Shueisha’s magazines. The stills appeared on social media, and fans were quick to break down the teaser.

Great Saiyaman 3 is a robot looking bastard with a sword. Taking bets that it’s some weird version of Trunks? pic.twitter.com/KQwwSk0obi — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) November 18, 2018

As you can see above, Great Saiyaman 3 looks totally different from those who came before him. Gohan was the first to don the name as Goku’s son founded Great Saiyaman. Videl joined her husband later in the Dragon Ball Z films as Great Saiyawoman, but the heroine became better-known as Great Saiyaman 2. Now, there is a third superhero joining the legacy, and fans are speculating at to how it may be.

The character may be tied to the Super Dragon Ball Heroes universe, but franchise enthusiasts are still ready to welcome the character. So far, netizens are stuck on the idea of Trunks being the hero behind this mask. Great Saiyaman 3 is rocking a futuristic suit which would suit Future Trunks, and he is armed with a sword. So, if the hero ends up unmasking himself in his World Mission debut, fans are going to be crossing their fingers it is Trunks behind Great Saiyaman’s helmet.

So, who do you think is behind this new hero? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you need more Saiyans in your life, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and you can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”