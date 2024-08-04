Dragon Ball Tackles Paris Olympics With Athlete Shoutouts, Theme Song Cameos

These days, there is no shame in wearing your fandom proudly, and the anime community is all the better for it. Decades ago, things like anime and manga were seen a niche, but that is far from the case now. The industry is booming with fans across the globe, and over at the Paris Olympics, Dragon Ball has taken root thanks to its biggest fans.

After all, the 2024 games have paid tribute to Dragon Ball at several different points. Not too long ago, it was the fencing community that sparked headlines with its nod to Dragon Ball. During a recent medal ceremony, the French fencing team decided to pay homage to Son Goku with help from a special Kamehameha.

Yeah, that’s right. The French fencers hit up the Paris Olympics with a team Kamehameha. The special celebration came after France won a bronze medal as a team, so the athletes had every reason to celebrate.

And beyond the athletes themselves, the Paris Olympics found ways to give Son Goku proper respect. Recently, the games brought the Track and Field category to life with a number of races including the 400-meter relay mixed. As the Paris Olympics unpacked the event’s finalists, fans at home noticed some familiar music was playing in the background. As you can see below, the dramatic track suits an event as big as the Olympics, and that is because it was made for the Tournament of Power. Like, the one that Son Goku fought in.

After all, the background music comes straight from the Ultra Instinct theme from Dragon Ball Super. The music is hard to mistake as anime fans have committed it to memory. It was seared into the minds of millions when Goku tapped into Ultra Instinct for the first time during the Tournament of Power. Now, a very different competition has tapped the music, so we’re sure Son Goku would approve.

From athlete shoutouts to musical homages, Dragon Ball is well represented at the Paris Olympics. It is also far from the only anime making waves at the events. As of late, the men’s volleyball category has drawn headlines for a number of Haikyu references, and One Piece has also taken its spot atop the summer games. So clearly, our fave Saiyans are in good company.

What do you think about this latest anime nod from the Paris Olympics?